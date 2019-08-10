Bidu Us (BIDU) Position Raised by Overlook Holdings Ltd; Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake Held by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 241,387 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares to 171,381 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 712,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,101 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).