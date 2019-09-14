Bidu Us (BIDU) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Position; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Price Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $5.50 Million

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 31,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 33,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07 million, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese Tech’s Triple Whammy, And Baidu’s Limits For iQIYI – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Baidu (BIDU) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Autonomous Vehicle Market Dominance Under Threat By China – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.