BidaskScore Ups Vince Holding (VNCE); Last Week Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock has $15500 highest and $12500 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 5.54% above currents $133.91 stock price. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 2. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $140.0000 Upgrade

BidaskScore upped Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)‘s stock to a Buy rating. The ratings change was issued in a an analyst note today.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 122,755 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Lc invested in 9,307 shares. 66,398 were accumulated by Capital Fund Sa. 7,189 are owned by Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Maverick holds 0% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 230,809 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,677 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 229,461 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sivik Health Limited Liability reported 20,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 231,000 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Fdx owns 0.03% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 5,345 shares. 11,950 were reported by Argent Capital Management Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 1,946 shares.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 35.51 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $213.40 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

The stock increased 6.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 79,840 shares traded or 148.34% up from the average. Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) has declined 28.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VNCE News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 17/04/2018 – Vince Links With Trave Denim for Capsule; 21/05/2018 – Vince Holding Corp. Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards; 13/03/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Could Team Up With Shane For A Tag Team Match At `WrestleMania,’ Per `The; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Divina Vince Camuto; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Wrestlemania 2018 Rumors: Former Wrestler Vince McMahon to Take Part in the Event?; 12/04/2018 – Vince Holding 4Q EPS $6.41

