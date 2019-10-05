BidaskScore Ups Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO); Pioneer Investment Management Lifted By $1.89 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position

BidaskScore has upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) stock to a “Hold” in a an analyst note shared with investors and clients on Saturday, 5 October.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 22,521 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 2.65M shares with $222.77 million value, up from 2.63 million last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $142.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 13.12% above currents $81.99 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And Company has 33,789 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Division holds 53,709 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Management accumulated 0.02% or 19,310 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 82,388 shares. American Century Cos reported 4.01M shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,100 shares. Jcic Asset Inc holds 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 66 shares. Next Gp stated it has 5,940 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5.46 million were reported by Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 9,708 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,663 shares. 10,726 are held by Private Wealth Incorporated. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 6,584 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Park Avenue reported 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 181,897 were reported by Brinker Inc.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 9,602 shares to 18,042 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altice Usa Inc stake by 39,479 shares and now owns 65,472 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was reduced too.

It closed at $1.53 lastly. It is down 54.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 363.75 million shares or 19.10% more from 305.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 154 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 250 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 164,182 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 7,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 258,878 shares. Enterprise Service has 1,200 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com owns 14,880 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 2 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 43,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Llc reported 20,000 shares. Ci Inc stated it has 0.11% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). California Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 95,986 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO).