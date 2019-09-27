BidaskScore Ups Seaboard (AMEX:SEB); Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Sentiment Is 1

BidaskScore raised shares of Seaboard Corporation (AMEX:SEB) to a “Buy” rating in a an analyst report revealed on 27 September. Trading on$5.09B market cap, SEB is going to be interesting today.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 31 funds increased or started new positions, while 31 sold and decreased stakes in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 10.62 million shares, down from 10.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 27 Increased: 24 New Position: 7.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc for 1.02 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 327,904 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 0.5% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.48% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 43,132 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 116,009 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It has a 5.97 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. It has a 86.53 P/E ratio. This division also produces and sells biodiesel.