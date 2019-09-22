BidaskScore Ups Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY); Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sellers Increased By 9.66% Their Shorts

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) had an increase of 9.66% in short interest. GPOR’s SI was 23.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.66% from 21.73 million shares previously. With 3.64M avg volume, 7 days are for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s short sellers to cover GPOR’s short positions. The SI to Gulfport Energy Corporation’s float is 15.18%. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 5.57M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

In a a research report published on Saturday, 21 September, BidaskScore has upped Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock to a Hold.

More notable recent Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ryanair pilots come to the table – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryanair: Weathering The Storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ryanair (RYAAY) to Shut Down 4 Bases in Spain Next Year – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryanair picks boss for main airline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 386,818 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 41.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 20/03/2018 – Ryanair Will Provide Over EUR50m for Yr 1 Start Up and Operating Costs; 29/05/2018 – RYANAIR HAS AGREED TO MEET W/ UK PILOTS OVER PROMOTIONS: BALPA; 15/03/2018 – Ryanair to offer direct contracts to German pilots in next few weeks; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR NOT INTERESTED IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 28/03/2018 – LAUDAMOTION, RYANAIR PARTNERSHIP STARTS WITH 4 PLANES; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR FY REV EU7.15B, EST. EU7.07B; CUSTOMERS 130.3M; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR LAST YEAR APPROACHED NORWEGIAN WITH PROPOSAL TO TAKE A STAKE OF AROUND 20 PCT -SOURCE CLOSE TO THE TALKS; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair CEO says eyeing flights from Vienna airport; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair FY18 EPS EUR1.2045; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO SAYS CO. HAS NEVER MADE A BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. The company has market cap of $12.69 billion. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website.

Analysts await Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.78 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.64 from last year’s $4.42 per share. RYAAY’s profit will be $761.94 million for 4.16 P/E if the $3.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Ryanair Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy has $600 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $4.42’s average target is 37.69% above currents $3.21 stock price. Gulfport Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, July 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $500 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, September 20.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy: Hoping For $2.75 Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. $35,700 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30. The insider Wood David M. bought $97,600. 15,000 shares were bought by Craine Patrick K., worth $36,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited stated it has 11,300 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Carroll Assocs Inc reported 315 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Clearbridge Invs has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Magnetar Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Howe & Rusling owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt has 209,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.51 million shares. Pinebridge Investments L P invested in 188,893 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 113,223 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). James Investment Rech Incorporated reported 73,635 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).