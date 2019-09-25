BidaskScore Ups Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) To Sell; 8 Analysts Are Bullish eBay Inc. (EBAY) Last Week

In a a note issued to clients on Wednesday morning, BidaskScore stated it was upgrading Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD) stock to a Sell.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 10.26% above currents $39.56 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. See eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $34.5000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $34.5000 Maintain

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bubble in SHOP Stock Has Burst – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.18 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management L P owns 378,283 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.15% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.55 million shares. Mrj reported 117,175 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Asset Mngmt holds 64,361 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability has 17,196 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Korea Corp owns 652,364 shares. Principal Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 16,187 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tudor Et Al has 222,239 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Ser Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,596 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0% or 17,872 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mountain Province Diamonds Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Province no longer meets Nasdaq listing requirements – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2019 Production and Sale Results and Provides Q2 Conference Call Details – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.951. About 6,171 shares traded. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has declined 64.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MPVD News: 23/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Completes the Kennady North Winter Exploration Program; 16/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH DE BEERS REGARDING KENNADY DIAMONDS RE; 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Reports Year End 2017 Statement of Estimated Mineral Reserves and Resources and Files Technical; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS FROM MINE OPERATIONS $0.00 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – FOR 2018, SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HAVE BEEN REVISED TO $54.6 MLN FROM $46.6 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Full Drilling Results From the Southwest Corridor At the Gahcho Kué Mine; 29/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC MPVD.TO – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN UNDERSTANDING WITH DOMINION DIAMOND MINES ULC; 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamond FY Sales C$238M; 29/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Joins Canadamark™; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – QTRLY TOTAL SALES OF $67 MLN