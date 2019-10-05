BidaskScore Ups MongoDB (MDB); Shorts at TRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY H SHAR (TSYHF) Raised By 0.13%

Equity analysts at BidaskScore’s research division increased MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock to a Hold on Friday morning.

TRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY H SHAR (OTCMKTS:TSYHF) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. TSYHF’s SI was 5.10 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 5.10M shares previously. It closed at $2.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MongoDB has $19500 highest and $12400 lowest target. $173.17’s average target is 31.98% above currents $131.21 stock price. MongoDB had 12 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of MDB in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

More notable recent MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Atlassian, Mongo DB, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks All Crashed Yesterday – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Weigh In On MongoDB’s Slowing Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Software Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.67% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 874,906 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MongoDB Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDB); 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 43c; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 16.05 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr $1.66-Adj Loss/Shr $1.62; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M

TravelSky Technology Limited provides aviation information technology , distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services primarily for aviation industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The Company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, such as inventory control and computer reservation system services; airport passenger processing services; and other information technology (IT) solutions, including product services for supporting aviation alliances, solutions for developing e-tickets and e-commerce, and data services for supporting decision-making of commercial airlines, as well as information management systems. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cargo management services, and sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and technical support, training, and consulting services.

More news for TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “TravelSky Technology Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “TravelSky Technology Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 27, 2018 is yet another important article.