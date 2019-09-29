BidaskScore Ups Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) To Buy; Transdigm Group (TDG) Sentiment Is 0.97

BidaskScore has increased Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) stock to a Buy in a an analyst report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 179 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 184 sold and trimmed positions in Transdigm Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 51.84 million shares, up from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Transdigm Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 21 to 21 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 148 Increased: 139 New Position: 40.

More notable recent Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Adoption of Stock Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eric A. Koch as a New Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mid-Southern Savings Bank declares $0.02 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB Announces Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $47.06 million. It accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences; home equity loans; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate, as well as land and lot loans; commercial business loans; new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 757 shares traded. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.62 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of TransDigm Traded Up 10.9% in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It has a 38.9 P/E ratio. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 81.67% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated for 2.04 million shares. Windacre Partnership Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 28.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stockbridge Partners Llc has 26.82% invested in the company for 1.44 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Altarock Partners Llc has invested 25.29% in the stock. Aravt Global Llc, a New York-based fund reported 148,000 shares.