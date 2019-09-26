BidaskScore Ups LightInTheBox Holding Co (LITB); D-E Shaw & Company Raised Mednax (MD) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 515,286 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 3.00M shares with $75.74M value, up from 2.49M last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 1.01M shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C

LightInTheBox Holding Co (NYSE:LITB)‘s rating was raised by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a analysts report shared with investors on Thursday morning.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 45,414 shares to 837,222 valued at $37.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) stake by 273,685 shares and now owns 158,315 shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Put) (NYSE:PBR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 13.94% above currents $22.53 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.33 million. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms.