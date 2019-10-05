BidaskScore Ups Kamada (KMDA) To “Sell”; UNIFIN FINANCIERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHA (UFFRF) Shorts Decreased By 26.02%

BidaskScore has boosted Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) stock to a “Sell” in a analysts note published on Saturday morning.

UNIFIN FINANCIERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:UFFRF) had a decrease of 26.02% in short interest. UFFRF’s SI was 1.25M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 26.02% from 1.68 million shares previously. It closed at $2.2636 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Unifin Financiera, S. A. B. de C. V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:UFFRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “UNIFIN FINANCIERA SAB (A) 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018.

Unifin Financiera, S. A. B. de C. V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada engages in operating lease business in Mexico. The company has market cap of $799.34 million. The firm offers operating lease for machinery and equipment; transportation vehicles, such as cars, trucks, helicopters, airplanes, and ships; and other assets for various industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides insurance products for cars, trucks, technical branches, personal, money, theft, crystals, and fire; life and medical expenses insurance products; insurance products for securities; and mass risks, aviation, and watercraft insurance products.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. The company has market cap of $208.18 million. It operates through two divisions, Proprietary Products and Distribution. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The company's respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency ; Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma.