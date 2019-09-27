BidaskScore Ups IDACORP (IDA) To “Hold”; NiSource (NI) Shorts Increased By 2.55%

New York-listed IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), was boosted by stock analysts at BidaskScore. BidaskScore boosted its rating on the $5.70B market cap company to a “Hold”.

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) had an increase of 2.55% in short interest. NI’s SI was 16.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.55% from 15.70M shares previously. With 2.72M avg volume, 6 days are for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI)’s short sellers to cover NI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 2.28 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.41 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 91.77 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 25.49 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.25M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

