BidaskScore Ups Garrison Capital (GARS); FB Financial (FBK) Shorts Raised By 0.15%

BidaskScore gave Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) shares a new "Sell" rating in a a research report sent to clients and investors on Thursday, 26 September.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It offers interest bearing depository services and products; commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69 million for 7.54 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.38 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, Â“one-stopÂ” senior secured or Â“unitrancheÂ” loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Garrison Capital Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton invested in 1.22M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 69,818 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 33,076 shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 392,184 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 1,431 shares. 2,117 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Blair William Communication Il has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 851 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 22,341 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 43,000 shares. Sei Co invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 26,075 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 73,733 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS).

