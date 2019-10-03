BidaskScore Ups Freshpet (FRPT); Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Had 1 Bulls

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock was raised to “Buy” by research professionals at BidaskScore. FRPT’s old rating is no longer valid.

Among 2 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners has $1600 highest and $14 lowest target. $15’s average target is 30.78% above currents $11.47 stock price. Enable Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. UBS maintained Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. See Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Initiate

20/06/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Bmo Capital

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Mizuho

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Announces Olu Beck to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “ProShares Pet Care ETF Still Looks Powerful – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.61 million for 122.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 13,427 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 47,804 shares. State Street accumulated 644,754 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.63% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 439,633 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 614,603 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.27M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 429,254 shares. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 13,189 were reported by Sei Investments. Kbc Nv invested in 8,428 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.05% or 270,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 123,384 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enable Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Midwest Energy Infrastructure and MLP Conference – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Has A Chance At Surviving The Bear Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.