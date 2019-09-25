BidaskScore Ups Entergy (ETR); Zynga (ZNGA) Sentiment Is 2.47

Zynga Inc (ZNGA) investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 173 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 70 sold and reduced holdings in Zynga Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 633.35 million shares, down from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zynga Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 49 Increased: 94 New Position: 79.

BidaskScore upped shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to a “Buy” rating in a a research report released on 25 September. Trading on$23.28 billion market cap, ETR is going to be interesting today.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is -2.36% below currents $117.09 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ETR in report on Friday, September 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Entergy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.90 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.26% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 1.37 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zynga Is Doing The Right Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Even Out-Performing Zynga Stock Needs a Breather – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Agree: Zynga May Be the Best (Video Game) Stock on the Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 14.18M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 50.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.