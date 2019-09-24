BidaskScore Ups CyrusOne (CONE) To “Buy”; United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Sentiment Is 2

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 28 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in United Security Bancshares. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.91 million shares, down from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Security Bancshares in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

BidaskScore has boosted CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stock to a “Buy” in a analysts report revealed on 24 September.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 276 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Security Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Security Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:UBFO) 4.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IHS Markit (INFO) Rides On Acquisitions, High Debt a Concern – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IHS Markit Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $181.74 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.75% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 590,853 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 21,049 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in the company for 94,506 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 26,951 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -8.21% below currents $77.49 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $78.5000 target in Thursday, September 19 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 2 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 20,597 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 71,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 303,547 are held by Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Liability Company. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 15,850 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,152 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company holds 233,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 177,289 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.05% or 592,041 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 19,737 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 80,540 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 11,597 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 3.30 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marlowe Prtnrs L P reported 204,743 shares. Bailard invested in 5,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 282,148 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne to expand Data Canopy data center network – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.