BidaskScore Ups CoreSite Realty (COR); New Media Investment Group Has 1.12 Sentiment

In a research note issued to clients today, BidaskScore increased shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to Buy rating.

New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 73 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 65 trimmed and sold stock positions in New Media Investment Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 49.96 million shares, down from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding New Media Investment Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -11.69% below currents $120.6 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11M for 24.12 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 56.54 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $567.92 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 722.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.98% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 293,060 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Management Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 125,815 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Selz Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,000 shares.