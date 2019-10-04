BidaskScore Ups Calix (CALX) To Buy; Cardiovascular Systems Has 1.23 Sentiment

In a report revealed to clients and investors today, BidaskScore upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Buy rating.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 87 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 71 sold and decreased their holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.43 million shares, up from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cardiovascular Systems Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 55 Increased: 55 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Calix, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $342.62 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

