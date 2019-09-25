BidaskScore Ups Big Lots (BIG); Financial Architects Has Boosted South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position By $721,479

Financial Architects Inc increased South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) stake by 633.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 21,863 shares as South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 25,313 shares with $854,000 value, up from 3,450 last quarter. South Jersey Inds Inc now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 459,335 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

BidaskScore gave Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) shares a new Hold rating in a analysts note made public on 25 September.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 919,134 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3

Among 2 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Big Lots has $4400 highest and $2500 lowest target. $32.67’s average target is 36.64% above currents $23.91 stock price. Big Lots had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIG in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 24.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 257,442 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 28,414 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 13,383 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 5.97M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 55,316 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 896,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 18,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 66 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 313,944 shares.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $932.86 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $36’s average target is 10.63% above currents $32.54 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5.