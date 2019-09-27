BidaskScore Ups Bancolombia (CIB) To Hold; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Sellers Increased By 2.89% Their Shorts

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. MRCC’s SI was 195,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 190,300 shares previously. With 79,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s short sellers to cover MRCC’s short positions. The SI to Monroe Capital Corporation’s float is 0.98%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 54,419 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd

In a research note issued to investors and clients today, BidaskScore increased shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold rating.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $12.13 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 5.82% above currents $51.03 stock price. BanColombia had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $249.55M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

