BidaskScore Ups Anixter International (AXE) To Buy; Shorts at ALSTRIA OFFICE AG HAMBURG ORDINARY SHARE (ALSRF) Lowered By 98.4%

BidaskScore upped shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) to a Buy rating in a an analyst report sent to investors on Saturday, 28 September. Trading on$2.33B market cap, AXE is going to be interesting today.

ALSTRIA OFFICE AG HAMBURG ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) had a decrease of 98.4% in short interest. ALSRF’s SI was 800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.4% from 49,900 shares previously. It closed at $16.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dream Global: Still Holding On – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our clients and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 170,147 shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.34M for 10.15 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The company's Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.