BidaskScore Ups Alaska Air Group (ALK); Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17400 highest and $12300 lowest target. $159.83’s average target is -0.93% below currents $161.33 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Sidoti. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. See Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Neutral Old Target: $166.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $123.0000 140.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

In an analyst report sent to investors today, BidaskScore boosted shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Buy rating.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.68 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Delta Is Dragging Airlines Down Behind It – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sky Harborâ€™s top 3 airlines saw passenger counts climb in August – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 976,137 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results

Among 3 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $7900 highest and $68 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 19.98% above currents $62.3 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.51M for 7.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inc owns 42,775 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 101,548 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 17,614 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Inv Research Incorporated has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 16,949 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ellington Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 28 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Goodman Fincl Corporation holds 103,207 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 3,669 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Majedie Asset Management Ltd accumulated 86,681 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,533 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 9,153 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 26,947 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 128,372 shares. 94 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 1,500 shares. Bb&T stated it has 12,547 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.21% or 435,906 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 16 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 69,400 shares. Prudential Inc has 23,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,730 are held by Advisors Cap Management Ltd Company. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.17% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Syntal Prtn Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $161.33. About 189,909 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today