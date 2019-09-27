BidaskScore Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT); MTN GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AF (MTNOF) Shorts Lowered By 35.56%

MTN GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AF (OTCMKTS:MTNOF) had a decrease of 35.56% in short interest. MTNOF’s SI was 8,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.56% from 13,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 87 days are for MTN GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AF (OTCMKTS:MTNOF)’s short sellers to cover MTNOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 198 shares traded. MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BidaskScore gave Wireless Telecom Group Inc (AMEX:WTT) shares a new Sell rating in a an analyst note revealed to investors on 27 September.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About shares traded. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (AMEX:WTT) has declined 21.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WTT News: 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$13.5M; 19/04/2018 – Boonton Strengthens Its Position as the Peak Power Measurement Leader with Introduction of the 4500C, its Next Generation Peak; 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – MARCH 31, 2018 BACKLOG OF FIRM ORDERS OF $10.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom 4Q Rev $12M; 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom Sees 2Q Rev $12.25M-$12.75M; 11/05/2018 – X-Square Capital Buys 1.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wireless Telecom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTT); 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q EPS 2c

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $49,447 activity. Kandell Michael bought 7,500 shares worth $11,175. $38,272 worth of stock was bought by Whelan Timothy on Friday, May 10.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets radio frequency and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $29.82 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers signal analyzers, long term evolution physical layer and stack software, and public safety monitors; and provides RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, and radio base-station market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 4.03% less from 5.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). Suntrust Banks owns 30,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). Northern Tru invested in 53,270 shares. Kessler Inv Group Ltd accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 17,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 46,661 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 64,190 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) for 300,413 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,000 shares. 15,261 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

