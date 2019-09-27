BidaskScore Upgrades Unitil (UTL); Senestech (SNES) Sellers Increased By 0.33% Their Shorts

In a a report sent to investors on Friday morning, professional analysts at BidaskScore’s research division upgraded Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)‘s stock to a Hold.

Senestech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. SNES’s SI was 1.61 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 1.60M shares previously. With 232,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Senestech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s short sellers to cover SNES’s short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 51,449 shares traded. SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) has risen 22.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SNES News: 29/05/2018 SenesTech to Present ContraPest® at the Pest Control Operators of California Conference June 20-22

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.10 million for 112.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $940.45 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company has market cap of $29.70 million. The firm focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.