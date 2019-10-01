BidaskScore Upgrades Telefonica Brasil (VIV); Last Week TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) Analysts

New York-listed Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), was boosted by research analysts at BidaskScore. BidaskScore boosted its rating on the $20.55 billion market cap company to a “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TIM Participacoes has $1900 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 24.20% above currents $14.09 stock price. TIM Participacoes had 4 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1600 target. See TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 874,357 shares traded. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has risen 34.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical VIV News: 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Brasil 1Q EBITDA BRL3.77B; 21/03/2018 – Telefonica Europe B.V. Tender Offer Final Results; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland 1Q Rev EUR1.77B; 24/05/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Falls for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Slump; 12/03/2018 – TELEFONICA BRASIL SAYS IT WILL REASSESS TERMS OF ANATEL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 25/04/2018 – 1Q18 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A; 24/04/2018 – Sedona Delivers Service-Aware Automation With Telefonica and Other ACINO Partners; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS

Telef??nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $20.55 billion. The Company’s fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services.

Analysts await TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.48 per share. VIV’s profit will be $334.49M for 15.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Vivendi set to widen legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy: sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vivendi holds onto Mediaset stake as withdrawal right deadline expires: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Pay You to Own Them – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vivo profits halved, but beat in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Reward With Telefonica Brasil After 30% Rise – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 743,076 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION