BidaskScore Upgrades RingCentral (RNG); Algorx Pharmaceuticals Has 1.8 Sentiment

BidaskScore raised RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock to a Buy rating. The ratings change was revealed to clients and investors in a a research note today.

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 9 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their stakes in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 76,171 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 345,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 666 shares. 9,950 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 5,171 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% or 1.77 million shares. Venator Cap Mngmt has 1.67% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Natixis reported 0.07% stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 5,788 are owned by Mirador Prtnrs L P. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc accumulated 100 shares. 504,893 are held by D E Shaw & Incorporated.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 7.06% above currents $126.56 stock price. RingCentral had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of RNG in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $64.41 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.