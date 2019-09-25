BidaskScore Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK); Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA) Sentiment Is 1.07

BidaskScore upgraded the shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to a Buy rating in a an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Wednesday, 25 September.

Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 175 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 164 trimmed and sold stakes in Mid America Apartment Communities Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 102.83 million shares, up from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mid America Apartment Communities Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 124 Increased: 132 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 20.98 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management L.L.C. holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for 107,200 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 329 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 2.4% invested in the company for 2.76 million shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.1% in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,356 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 62.4 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.25 million. The firm leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. It has a 4.24 P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

