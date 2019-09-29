BidaskScore Upgrades L.S. Starrett Company (SCX); Basic Energy Services (BAS) Shorts Raised By 14.35%

L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)‘s rating was upped by equity analysts at BidaskScore to a Hold rating in a a research report revealed to investors and clients on Sunday, 29 September.

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) had an increase of 14.35% in short interest. BAS’s SI was 3.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.35% from 3.37M shares previously. With 488,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)’s short sellers to cover BAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 71,911 shares traded. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 05/03/2018 S&P ASSIGNS BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces Withdrawal Of Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 17/04/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces ABL Credit Facility Increase to $150 Million; 22/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY BOARD CONFIRMS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VINTAGE EPC; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – AN ADDITIONAL LENDER WAS ADDED TO BANK GROUP WHILE ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ABL REMAINED UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 87c; 03/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: CFO KRENEK TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings For Basic Energy; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS ABL CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $150M

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.21 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Since September 2, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $198,254 activity. 1,999 The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares with value of $11,058 were bought by KENNEDY RICHARD. The insider GAHAGAN CHRISTOPHER C. bought $6,460. Another trade for 1,999 shares valued at $11,058 was bought by Lemoine David A. The insider STARRETT DOUGLAS A bought $66,570. 13,500 shares were bought by O’Brien Francis J, worth $85,590. The insider PIPER TERRY A bought $11,058. Another trade for 1,166 shares valued at $6,460 was made by Carreker Russell D. on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold The L.S. Starrett Company shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 0.40% less from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 435,538 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). 357,083 were reported by Teton Advsr. Earnest Prtn Ltd accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 10,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 431,145 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2,444 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $39.93 million. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 64,864 shares traded or 249.18% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX)