BidaskScore Upgrades Grupo SIMECB de CV Unsponsored (AMEX:SIM); Tenable Holdings (TENB) Shorts Lowered By 1.11%

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. TENB’s SI was 1.94 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 1.96 million shares previously. With 819,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s short sellers to cover TENB’s short positions. The SI to Tenable Holdings Inc’s float is 7.95%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 464,642 shares traded. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has declined 15.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.68% the S&P500.

EU-listed Grupo SIMECB de CV Unsponsored (AMEX:SIM), was upped by research analysts at BidaskScore. BidaskScore upped its rating on the $1.58 billion market cap company to a Buy.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 1,540 shares traded. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMEX:SIM) has declined 2.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIM News: 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And Itauna, Both In Brazil; 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And ltauna, Both In Brazil; 26/04/2018 Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2017 Audited