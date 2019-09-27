BidaskScore Upgrades DLH Holdings (DLHC); Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Sellers Increased By 29.27% Their Shorts

Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) had an increase of 29.27% in short interest. MSL’s SI was 524,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.27% from 405,600 shares previously. With 82,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)’s short sellers to cover MSL’s short positions. The SI to Midsouth Bancorp’s float is 3.57%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 654,795 shares traded or 549.15% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

In a a report sent to investors on Friday, 27 September, BidaskScore stated it was upgrading DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock to a Hold.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.01 million. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Analysts await DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) to report earnings on December, 12. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. DLHC’s profit will be $1.56 million for 8.79 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by DLH Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 13,948 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M

More notable recent DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DLH Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Plan Nasdaq:DLHC – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DLH Announces Acquisition of Social & Scientific Systems – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DLH announces $1M share repurchase plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) CEO Zach Parker on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ June 25, 2019 Forecast – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.42 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Regional Bank in is for Short-Term Bearishness – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hancock Whitney receives regulatory approval to acquire MidSouth – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.77, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.21 million shares or 9.10% less from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 412,824 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 276,625 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc reported 13,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 844,328 were reported by Vanguard Gru. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Gabelli Investment Advisers reported 0.06% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Basswood Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 1.64 million shares. Northern has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 168,877 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.78% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 137,226 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,140 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 23,748 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 67,622 shares.