BidaskScore Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (CODX); Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Covered By 2 Bulls

BidaskScore boosted Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock to a “Hold” rating. The ratings change was revealed to clients and investors in a analysts note today.

Among 3 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital has $51.5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.38’s average target is 0.67% above currents $48.06 stock price. Spirit Realty Capital had 7 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. See Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $51.5000 Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $41.0000 49.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $41.0000 44.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 510,954 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 25.6 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $18.27 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

