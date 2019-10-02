BidaskScore Upgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS); Jersey Central Power & Light Co (JCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

In a an analyst note sent to investors on Wednesday morning, analysts at BidaskScore’s equities research division boosted Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock to a Buy.

Jersey Central Power & Light Co (JCP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 66 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 70 cut down and sold equity positions in Jersey Central Power & Light Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 186.54 million shares, down from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jersey Central Power & Light Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 22.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $273.34 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Georgia-based Masters Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 89,550 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 63,567 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.08% stake. Ajo L P holds 0.88% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Adage Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 102,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mackenzie accumulated 70,849 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tributary Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,650 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 3,399 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 54,001 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 33,423 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.57 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

