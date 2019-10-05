BidaskScore Upgrades CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT); California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position By $4.32 Million

BidaskScore has increased CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) stock to a Buy in a an analyst note issued to clients on Saturday, 5 October.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 30,891 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 127,964 shares with $17.97M value, down from 158,855 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Among 3 analysts covering Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:CSL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is 2.06% above currents $141.42 stock price. Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 1,514 shares. 3,950 are held by Asset One Company Ltd. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited owns 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,405 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 689,050 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.1% or 190,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 1,984 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.04% or 16,347 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.88 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,147 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Virginia-based Chase Invest Counsel has invested 1.57% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $130.80 million for 15.24 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Mongodb Inc stake by 15,643 shares to 38,177 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 12,520 shares and now owns 389,296 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was raised too.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $40,769 activity. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $31,059 was made by Davis Brian M on Tuesday, May 7.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $525.35 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 112,424 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 09/04/2018 – CTT UNVEILS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES FIRST TO SELECT BUSINESS CLASS HUMIDIFICATION ON A350XWB; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS DECLINE IN ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE IN -5 PCT TO -6 PCT RANGE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 13/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – CTT 1Q REV. EU176.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Network Limited Liability owns 45,469 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 6,048 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 229,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 22,974 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 91,418 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 211,554 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 75,760 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 12,000 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Deprince Race Zollo owns 2.90M shares.