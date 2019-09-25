BidaskScore Reports Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Downgrade; Bridgeway Capital Management Upped Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG)‘s stock was downgraded to a Sell by research professionals at BidaskScore. WHG’s old rating is no longer valid.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 29.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 263,700 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 1.15 million shares with $69.88 million value, up from 881,787 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $65.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 2.08M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 35.82% above currents $58.9 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK) stake by 29,600 shares to 67,618 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 107,700 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 10.38% more from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.