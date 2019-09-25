BidaskScore Reports WEC Energy Group (WEC) Upgrade; Cal-maine Foods (CALM) Shorts Up By 7.11%

Cal-maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) had an increase of 7.11% in short interest. CALM’s SI was 5.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.11% from 5.43M shares previously. With 306,400 avg volume, 19 days are for Cal-maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)’s short sellers to cover CALM’s short positions. The SI to Cal-maine Foods Inc’s float is 19.39%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 247,009 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock was increased to “Buy” by equity analysts at BidaskScore. WEC’s old rating is no longer valid.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It has a 40.38 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product clients primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,560 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 1,060 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Incorporated. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 15,555 shares. James Invest Rech invested in 0.02% or 4,990 shares. 368,608 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 2,682 shares. 102,867 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Argi Investment Services Ltd reported 7,914 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 48,509 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.37% or 120,432 shares in its portfolio. 36,921 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,349 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 9,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.74 per share. WEC’s profit will be $233.42 million for 32.09 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by WEC Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $29.97 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Among 4 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $10200 highest and $7600 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is -5.68% below currents $95 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. Bank of America downgraded the shares of WEC in report on Monday, June 24 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WEC in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating.