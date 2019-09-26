BidaskScore Reports VivoPower International (VVPR) Upgrade; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Sellers Increased By 8.82% Their Shorts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. FATE’s SI was 9.08 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 8.34M shares previously. With 771,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s short sellers to cover FATE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 561,601 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE

Among 3 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 44.73% above currents $16.41 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 1.58% more from 55.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Grp One Trading L P has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 115,532 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 6 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 41,909 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management L P reported 0.03% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Mgmt Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 10,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 538,931 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. 12,328 are owned by Partner Management L P. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15.00 million activity. Redmile Group – LLC bought $15.00M worth of stock.

