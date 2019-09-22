BidaskScore Reports Univar (UNVR) Upgrade; EXPLOR RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES CA (EXSFF) Sellers Increased By 59.47% Their Shorts

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EXSFF) had an increase of 59.47% in short interest. EXSFF’s SI was 84,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 59.47% from 52,800 shares previously. With 51,000 avg volume, 2 days are for EXPLOR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EXSFF)’s short sellers to cover EXSFF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0215. About 5,000 shares traded. Explor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXSFF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was raised by BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a a note issued to clients on Friday, 20 September.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.36M shares traded. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $166.3M; 10/05/2018 – Univar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.85; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Net $65.4M; 10/05/2018 – Univar Sees High-Single-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Theleme Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Univar; 09/05/2018 – Univar: Newlin Appointed Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR REPORTS PACT TO BUY EARTHOIL, NO TERMS; 30/04/2018 – Univar Launches Brand Campaign to Promote its Food Ingredients Leadership in U.S; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Analysts await Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. UNVR’s profit will be $62.38M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Univar Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% negative EPS growth.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 1047.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

Explor Resources Inc., a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.40 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.