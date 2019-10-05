BidaskScore Reports TransMedics Group (TMDX) Downgrade; Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (UBS) Shorts Up By 3.16%

Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UBS) had an increase of 3.16% in short interest. UBS’s SI was 14.61M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.16% from 14.16 million shares previously. With 2.81M avg volume, 5 days are for Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UBS)’s short sellers to cover UBS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.94M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)‘s stock was downgraded to a Sell by expert analysts at BidaskScore. TMDX’s old rating is no longer valid.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.17 billion. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NOTICE TO UBS CUSTOMERS WITH YES ACCOUNTS: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to Investigate UBS as 48 FINRA Arbitration Claims Have Been Filed – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UBS Group AG UK Regulatory Announcement: UBS to substitute issuer for outstanding UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG instruments – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Thiam Set to Survive Spy Drama at Credit Suisse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Transmedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company has market cap of $382.04 million. The firm offers Organ Care System , a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers.

Analysts await TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.70 actual EPS reported by TransMedics Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.43% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 61,130 shares traded. TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The TransMedics Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransMedics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:TMDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.