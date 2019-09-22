BidaskScore Reports Transdigm Group (TDG) Upgrade; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased By $6.26 Million Its Us Ecology Com (ECOL) Position

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by professional analysts at BidaskScore to “Buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on 21 September.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Us Ecology Inc Com (ECOL) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 106,107 shares as Us Ecology Inc Com (ECOL)’s stock rose 7.66%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $77.76 million value, up from 1.20M last quarter. Us Ecology Inc Com now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 99,783 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.14 billion. The company??s Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It has a 39.58 P/E ratio. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TransDigm Group Incorporated shares while 148 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TransDigm Gr has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $458’s average target is -13.14% below currents $527.26 stock price. TransDigm Gr had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32M for 28.11 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 5,080 shares to 32,611 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) stake by 2,731 shares and now owns 78,390 shares. Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.