BidaskScore Reports Telecom Argentina (TEO) Upgrade; BAVARIAN NORDIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORDIN (BVNKF) Sellers Decreased By 0.42% Their Shorts

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)‘s rating was boosted by expert analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a a report sent to investors and clients on Wednesday morning.

BAVARIAN NORDIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORDIN (OTCMKTS:BVNKF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. BVNKF's SI was 352,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 354,400 shares previously.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, makes, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $832.25 million. The firm markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus.

As of January 1, 2018, Telecom Argentina S.A. was acquired by Cablevisi??n Holding S.A., in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and N??cleo Mobile Telecommunications Services.

