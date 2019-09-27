BidaskScore Reports Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Upgrade; Paloma Partners Management Company Upped Cbs Cl B (CBS) Stake By $535,031

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) stake by 23.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 10,919 shares as Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 56,619 shares with $2.83M value, up from 45,700 last quarter. Cbs Corp Cl B now has $15.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 3.40M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)‘s stock was boosted to Hold by research professionals at BidaskScore. TANH’s old rating is no longer valid.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.86 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

More notable recent Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Tantech Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ:TANH) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 76,247 shares traded. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has declined 5.41% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.41% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 52.61% above currents $40.3 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). E&G Advsr Lp has 0.28% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 13,028 shares. Ariel invested 0.81% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Smithfield Tru stated it has 1,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 57,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rech Global Investors has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 9.17 million shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Harvey Capital Mngmt invested 3.17% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Verition Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 13,452 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nwq reported 503,345 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De owns 5,019 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Closer Look At CBS Corporation's (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 24,101 shares to 32,300 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) stake by 85,300 shares and now owns 41,600 shares. Varex Imaging Corp Wi was reduced too.