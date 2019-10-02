BidaskScore Reports Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Downgrade; CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC ORD ORDINARY SH (CBGPF) SI Decreased By 2.11%

In a a research note shared with investors and clients today, BidaskScore downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to a Sell rating.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 94,968 shares traded. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) has risen 20.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCMD News: 04/04/2018 – Association of Black Cardiologists Announces New President, Board Chair and Executive Committee Members; 05/04/2018 – PFL Raises Growth Equity Financing to Support Tactile Marketing Automation™ Platform; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology; 07/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Tech 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 09/04/2018 – Tactile Medical Launches Next-Generation Flexitouch System: Flexitouch Plus; 09/03/2018 Tactile Systems: Jordan Davis Resigns From Boar; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCMD); 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17

Analysts await Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TCMD’s profit will be $2.04M for 93.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.16 million. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. It has a 95.64 P/E ratio.

