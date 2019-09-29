BidaskScore Reports Synacor (SYNC) Upgrade; Shorts at 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) Raised By 25%

In a an analyst note issued to investors and clients on 29 September, BidaskScore stated it was upgrading Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) stock to a “Sell”.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) had an increase of 25% in short interest. BCOW’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 2,800 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 1 days are for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW)’s short sellers to cover BCOW’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 70 shares traded. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 116,395 shares traded. Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) has declined 18.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SYNACOR SAYS RESTATED AGREEMENT INCORPORATES MATERIAL TERMS OF EXISTING AGREEMENT AND CONTINUES THROUGH MAY 31, 2020; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (SYNC); 30/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC SAYS ON MAY 24, CO, GOOGLE LLC ENTERED INTO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor,; 29/03/2018 – SYNACOR – ON MARCH 27, CO, GOOGLE INC ENTERED EXTENSION AMENDMENT TO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 29; 11/05/2018 – Emancipation Buys New 1.2% Position in Synacor; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 31/05/2018 – Synacor Extends Google Search and Advertising Relationship; 09/05/2018 – Synacor Sees 2Q Rev $33M-$35M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold Synacor, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.87 million shares or 8.05% less from 9.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 13,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Prescott Gp Capital Management Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 2,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Com owns 750 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 1.61M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 152 shares stake. Punch & Associates Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) for 160,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 464,488 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 100 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) for 160,983 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 10,076 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Investments Limited Company has 3.27 million shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $50.13 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.