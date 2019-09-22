BidaskScore Reports Realty Income (O) Upgrade; ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ENGQF) SI Increased By 103.06%

In analysts note revealed to investors today, BidaskScore boosted shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) to “Buy” rating.

ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) had an increase of 103.06% in short interest. ENGQF’s SI was 79,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 103.06% from 39,200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 7 days are for ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF)’s short sellers to cover ENGQF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 4,300 shares traded. ENGIE SA (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Realty Income Is Fishing for Properties While the Fishing Is Good – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ask a Fool: Do Any Stocks Pay Dividends Monthly? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 2.08M shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management accumulated 672,550 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Comm Limited Liability holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sei Co holds 177,821 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 36,747 shares. Fil owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advisors reported 87 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 0.12% or 20,689 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 549 shares. Cls Lc has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 500 shares. Holderness Investments Co holds 0.26% or 8,321 shares. 17,185 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $24.15 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 58.51 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 2.12% above currents $75.89 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.