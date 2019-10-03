BidaskScore Reports Qualys (QLYS) Upgrade; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 343 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 346 sold and reduced stock positions in Eog Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 486.44 million shares, up from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 295 Increased: 272 New Position: 71.

BidaskScore raised the shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to a Hold rating in a a research report issued on Thursday morning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Laurion Cap L P has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 12,154 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma accumulated 975,050 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 37,674 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Clearbridge Investments Limited Company has 1.17M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 3,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 22,465 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited holds 14,980 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 2,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Ftb Advisors has 379 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 24,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scout Invests Inc has 0.14% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 81,014 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 30,673 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 21.31% above currents $77.82 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 25. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 51.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 47.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 13.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.17% invested in the company for 3.23 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Management Ltd has invested 4.08% in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 250,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 308,915 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $40.23 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.