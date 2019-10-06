BidaskScore Reports Plug Power (PLUG) Downgrade; Ducommun Has 1.85 Sentiment

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore downgraded Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s rating to Sell.

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 74 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold their positions in Ducommun Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 9.39 million shares, up from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ducommun Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 39 New Position: 35.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 37,043 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has risen 29.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $469.14 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 23.7 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated for 580,115 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 25,024 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.84% invested in the company for 192,040 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 127,442 shares.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.06M for 16.62 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $627.56 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 1.91 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF $100M OF CONV SR; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.6C; 09/05/2018 – Plug Power 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO SEES BIGGEST BENEFIT FROM TAX CREDITS IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Mgmt Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Plug Power; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS SOME CASH RECOVERY FROM U.S. TAX CREDITS

Analysts await Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Plug Power Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.