BidaskScore Reports PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Upgrade; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted By $3.61 Million Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 72,253 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.13M shares with $57.16 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $29.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: NO EMERGENCY LANDING WAS DECLARED; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c

Equity analysts at BidaskScore’s research division raised PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)‘s stock to a “Buy” on Saturday morning.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines’ Unit Costs Will Plummet in 2020 and 2021 – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Southwest Airlines Is Shrugging Off the Oil Price Spike (but American Airlines Isn’t) – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 7.97% above currents $54.34 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 107 shares. Blackrock has 26.37M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 400 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Woodmont Invest Counsel accumulated 28,096 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 3,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 28,850 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 67,870 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kbc Gp Nv owns 184,406 shares. Arrow has 46,544 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 10,330 shares. Old Natl Bank In owns 33,176 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 15,175 shares. 80 are held by Focused Wealth Management.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 5,725 shares to 59,290 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 551,895 shares and now owns 4.15M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Analysts await PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PRT’s profit will be $2.43 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PermRock Royalty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $99.27 million.