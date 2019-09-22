BidaskScore Reports NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Upgrade; Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust Has 1.25 Sentiment

Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust (BIT) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 25 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 8.76 million shares, down from 8.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

In an analyst report sent to clients and investors today, BidaskScore increased shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Hold” rating.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $643.02 million. It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

