BidaskScore Reports Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Downgrade; Cbiz (CBZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

In a a report shared with investors and clients on Saturday morning, BidaskScore has decreased Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) stock to a “Hold”.

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 65 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 63 sold and reduced holdings in Cbiz Inc. The funds in our database now have: 47.52 million shares, up from 47.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cbiz Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 42 Increased: 39 New Position: 26.

Analysts await NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by NewLink Genetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $61.57 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NewLink Genetics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 16.20% less from 12.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcf Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 1,646 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 88 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 99,154 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Morgan Stanley holds 13,054 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited reported 120,571 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). 10,000 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Blackrock stated it has 535,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 26,145 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 129,300 shares stake.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.04% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.13 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 72,450 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.69 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

