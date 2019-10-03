BidaskScore Reports Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgrade; Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake By $1.71 Million

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore downgraded Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)‘s rating to Hold.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 19.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 48,842 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 195,989 shares with $6.96 million value, down from 244,831 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.25 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Among 2 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 84.69% above currents $13.13 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 7 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $166.94 million for 3.22 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 567,602 shares to 84.77 million valued at $798.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 45,686 shares and now owns 49,996 shares. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 11.76% above currents $95.74 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 9.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 858,180 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 251,642 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,837 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Com owns 137,980 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Motco owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management reported 7,726 shares. 1,661 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 150,576 shares. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.65% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 20,125 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 110 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 7,015 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 98,816 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And Co invested in 40 shares.